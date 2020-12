METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 8TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 56 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON TUESDAY. (11,069 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS UP SLIGHTLY TO 19%.

AN ELDERLY WOMAN OVER THE AGE OF 81 IS THE COUNTY’S 142ND COVID RELATED DEATH.

THERE ARE NOW 84 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 17 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (3377 TOTAL).

UNION COUNTY HAD 7 NEW CASES. (246 ACTIVE, 1345 TOTAL POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 21 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (3006 TOTAL )

MONONA COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASES AND THEIR 9TH COVID RELATED DEATH. (476 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 8 NEW CASES. (582 POSITIVE CASES)