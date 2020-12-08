GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES LOWERED TO WINTER LEVELS

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced water releases from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam from 34,000 cubic feet per second to 17,000 cfs.

That marks the end of flow support for the 2020 Missouri River navigation season.

John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division, says releases from Gavins Point will be adjusted this winter as needed to lessen the impacts of river ice formation on water intakes in the lower river.

The Corps of Engineers began reducing the Gavins Point releases to the winter release rate on November 24th.

Runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.2 million acre-feet during November, 116% of average.