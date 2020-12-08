DAN GABLE RECEIVES PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Iowa collegiate wrestling legend Dan Gable received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony in Washington D.C. Monday.

President Donald Trump presented Gable with the honor with Iowa senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst in attendance.

As a wrestler at Iowa State, Gable won two collegiate National Championships, a World Championship and an Olympic gold medal.

He then went on to coach at the University of Iowa, where he developed numerous All-American, National Champions, Big Ten Champions and Olympic wrestlers.

Grassley says Dan Gable is also well-known and respected for his focus on family and giving back to his community and state.

He called Gable the paragon of the American dream, achieving success through community, courage, hard work and determination.