A CHEROKEE, IOWA MAN HAS DIED AFTER HIS SUV COLLIDED WITH A SEMI AROUND 8:45 MONDAY NIGHT IN CHEROKEE COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 50-YEAR-OLD BRADLEY HERWIG DIED WHEN THE SUV HE WAS DRIVING COLLIDED HEAD ON WITH THE SEMI.

THE PATROL SAYS HERWIG WAS DRIVING SOUTH IN THE NORTHBOUND LANE OF HIGHWAY 59 WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED NORTH OF 555TH STREET.

HERWIG DIED AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE CHEROKEE HOSPITAL.