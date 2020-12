BYPASS CLEAN UP WORK TO BEGIN ON HWY 20/75 AREA WEDNESDAY

DRIVERS ALONG THE HIGHWAY 20/75 BYPASS OF SIOUX CITY WILL ENCOUNTER WORK CREWS STARTING WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS WORKERS WILL BE REMOVING DEAD AND UNDESIRABLE TREES AND VEGETATION FROM THE ROADSIDE.

THE REMOVAL PROCESS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE TWO DAYS AND WILL REQUIRE CLOSING THE ROADWAY SHOULDER IN THE AREA.

THE IOWA DOT REMINDS MOTORISTS TO DRIVE WITH CAUTION THROUGH THE AREA AND OBEY THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT AND OTHER SIGNS IN THE WORK AREA.