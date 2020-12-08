ARREST MADE IN STATE CAPITOL SHOOTING

The Iowa D-C-I has arrested a suspect who has been charged in a shooting that took place at the state capitol building in Des Moines on Sunday afternoon.

25-year-old Michael McKinney was arrested Sunday evening and charged with Attempted Murder.

Investigators say McKinney was involved in a confrontation between a gathering of people and that he intentionally fired a handgun at a vehicle driving through the parking lot of the Lucas State Office Building

A 15-year-old girl was struck by a bullet allegedly fired by McKinney.

She was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

When questioned, McKinney admitted to being responsible for the shooting and

turned over his firearm to law enforcement.

McKinney is currently being held in the Polk County Jail on $500,000 bond.