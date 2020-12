SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC LIBRARY IS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

LIBRARY OFFICIALS POSTED THE NOTICE ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE THAT THEY WERE CLOSED AS OF MONDAY MORNING.

THE LIBRARY STAFF WILL STILL ACCEPT HOLDS FOR ITEMS AND TAKE INQUIRIES BY PHONE AND E-MAIL.

CURBSIDE PICKUP WILL RESUME, BUT THE LIBRARY SAYS IT WILL ANNOUNCE THE HOURS LATER AND TO CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.

THEY ALSO HAVE AN ONLINE E-BOOK CHECKOUT SERVICE AVAILABLE.