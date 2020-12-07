REMEMBERING BILL ENGEL

One of South Sioux City’s best known residents has died after a long illness.

Bill Engel, passed away last Monday (Nov. 30th) at the age of 91.

He was well known for operating Engel’s Barber Shop for 70 years, and also owned and operated “Engel’s Auction Service” for many years.

Bill Engel also served as a Dakota County Commissioner for 12 years and was chairman of the commission for five of those years.

Engel was also a well known boxer, trainer and referee in the area, and worked with kids in his gym behind the barbershop for many years, donating his time and equipment.

He was a boxer from a young age, earning the nickname, “Killer Kid,”and fought as an amateur and professional.

In 1980 Bill was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

A private family service will be held with burial at St. Michael Cemetery in South Sioux City.

An Irish wake will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials sent to Hospice of Siouxland.