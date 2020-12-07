ONE MAN DEAD, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN NORFOLK STABBING

One man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Norfolk, Nebraska just after midnight early Monday.

Authorities found 41-year-old Roger Saul of Norfolk dead in an apartment in the 1300 block of Impala Drive when they responded to a reported stabbing at that address.

A witness told Norfolk Police that Saul and 24-year-old Latessa Thomas of Niobrara, were arguing in the residence, and that Thomas grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Saul in the neck.

Thomas then fled the residence.

Police located her a few hours later in the 1400 block of Country Club Road and arrested for first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Thomas is being held in the Madison County Jail.