METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 7TH.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 55 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. (11,013 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED BACK TO 18.9%.

THERE ARE NOW 81 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 43 NEW POSITIVE CASES OVER THE WEEKEND (3360 TOTAL).

THE COUNTY REPORTED ITS 52ND COVID RELATED DEATH AND HAS A CURRENT POSITIVE TEST RATE OF 13.69 %.

UNION COUNTY HAD 23 NEW CASES. (244 ACTIVE, 1338 TOTAL POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 7 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (2985 TOTAL )

MONONA COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES. (473 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 1 NEW CASE. (574 POSITIVE CASES)