METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 5TH & 6TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 97 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAYAND 89 ON SATURDAY. (10,958 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 19.2%.

TWO MORE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS DIED FROM COVID RELATED ILLNESS, MAKING 141 TOTAL DEATHS.

THERE ARE NOW 85 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 20 NEW CASES. (222 ACTIVE, 1315 TOTAL POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 60 NEW POSITIVE CASES AND REPORTED THEIR 45TH DEATH. (2978 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 7 NEW CASES AND REPORTED THEIR 8TH COVID RELATED DEATH. (473 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 18 NEW CASES AND THEIR 16TH DEATH. (573 POSITIVE CASES)