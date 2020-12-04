TIME TO RENEW CITY PET LICENCES

Sioux City officials are reminding local pet owners that it’s almost time to renew your licences for dogs and cats.

The 2021 pet tags are now available at the Customer Service Center in City Hall, the Animal Adoption and Rescue Center at 2400 Hawkeye Drive, or at participating veterinarians’ offices.

All pet licenses expire on December 31st.

The cost of the license is $15.00 for neutered cats and dogs, $31.00 for unneutered cats and $50.00 for unneutered dogs.

Pets must be vaccinated for rabies before a license can be issued.

Penalties will be added to pet licenses issued after March 1st.