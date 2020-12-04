SALVATION ARMY REACHES 30% OF HOLIDAY GOAL

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is about 30% of the way toward its Red Kettle Campaign goal of $140,000.

Captain April Clarke says the Salvation Army is expecting a 155% increase in nationwide demand for holiday services this Christmas, and that the Siouxland office was seeing similarly high demand, especially for food.

Clarke says the three areas of greatest need right now are volunteering, toys, and food.

There are still 7,500 available hours of bell-ringing for 33 kettle locations through Christmas Eve.

All kettle donations stay local.

The Siouxland office still needs gifts for 800 of the 1,500 children that it is set to assist this season.

The Siouxland office is also running into challenges trying to acquire enough food to supply the families and seniors who’ve signed up for a Christmas food box.

Clarke says if there are businesses or individuals that could donate food items or financial gifts to help purchase the needed food, they’d be extremely grateful.