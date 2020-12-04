LOCAL SCHOOL COVID NUMBERS TREND LOW

The Sioux City Community School District has released the last two weeks of Covid-19 numbers starting with the Thanksgiving holiday break.

For that shorter week, November 23rd -25th, there were 5 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school and threereports of positive staff who attended school.

For the just concluded week of November 30th – December 4th, there were 5 reports of positive cases from students that attended school and 3 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from staff that attended school.

East Middle School had a multi-grade classroom and Morningside STEM Elementary a

Preschool Classroom placed into Emergency Response Virtual Learning/Closures During the past week.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools reported 9 total students, faculty and staff system-wide were positive.