PURSUIT ENDS WITH CRASH INTO UTILITY POLE IN NORTH SIOUX CITY

A PURSUIT THROUGH UNION COUNTY THURSDAY NIGHT ENDED WITH A CRASH AND A POWER OUTAGE IN A PORTION OF NORTH SIOUX CITY.

A UNION COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED TO STOP A VEHICLE IN THE MCCOOK LAKE AREA AROUND 9:45PM.

THE DRIVER SPED OFF AT UP TO 90 MILES AN HOUR BEFORE LOSING CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE AND CRASHING INTO AN ELECTRICAL POLE ON MILITARY ROAD.

THE DRIVER WAS TRAPPED IN HIS CAR BECAUSE OF THE FALLEN POLE AND WIRES.

THE SKYLINE BAR AND NEARBY HOMES LOST POWER BECAUSE OF THE CRASH.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR WAS NOT SERIOUSLY INJURED.