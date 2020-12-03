IOWA’S SENATORS SAY 2ND DISTRICT VOTE SHOULD STAND

Republican U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa have released a joint statement regarding the outcome of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District election.

That election, won by Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, was unanimously certified by Iowa’s Secretary of State, 24 County Auditors from both parties and the bipartisan State Board of Canvass.

The senators say “Both the original vote count and recount confirmed Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her election.

There are legal avenues through which candidates can litigate election disputes if they believe there are specific election irregularities.

Rita Hart declined to take legitimate legal action in Iowa courts and instead chose to appeal to Washington partisans who should have no say in who represents Iowans.

That’s an insult to Iowa voters and our nonpartisan election process.

We are confident in the fairness and accuracy of Iowa’s election system.”