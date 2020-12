CAMARGO FLORES SENTENCED TO PRISON IN 2018 FATAL STABBING

A DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA WOMAN WHO PLEADED GUILTY TO SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE APRIL, 2018 FATAL STABBING OF A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON.

22-YEAR-OLD MELISSA CAMARGO-FLORES WAS SENTENCED TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON IN THE STABBING DEATH OF 24-YEAR-OLD KENIA ALVAREZ-FLORES OUTSIDE OF THE VICTIM’S HOME IN THE 1200 BLOCK OF WEST 14TH STREET IN SIOUX CITY.

SHE MUST ALSO PAY $150,000 RESTITUTION TO HER VICTIM’S FAMILY.

CAMARGO-FLORES ADMITTED TO POLICE THAT SHE WAS INVOLVED IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH THE VICTIM’S BOYFRIEND, AND WAITED OUTSIDE ALVAREZ-FLORES’ HOME FOR 20 MINUTES FOR HER TO COME OUT BEFORE STABBING HER SEVERAL TIMES.

FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE VICTIM, AS WELL AS CAMARGO-FLORES SPOKE AT THE SENTENCING HEARING.

CAMARGO-FLORES MUST SERVE A MANDATORY MINIMUM OF 35 YEARS BEFORE BECOMING ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE.