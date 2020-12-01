UNITY POINT HEALTH APPOINTS NEW LEADERS

UnityPoint Health has announces two key executive leadership positions, appointing the next Presidents and Chief Executive Officers of UnityPoint Health and UnityPoint Clinic.

Clay Holderman has been named the next President and CEO of UnityPoint Health, and he will join the organization mid-February 2021.

He currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Presbyterian Health Care Services in New Mexico.

Sue Thompson will continue as interim CEO of Unity Point until February.

The other appointment was Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua to serve as president and CEO of Unity Point Clinic as of January 5th.

He currently works for a Chicago based health system.