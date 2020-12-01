TWO WILL RECEIVE WAR EAGLE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD

Two people are the recipients of the 2020 War Eagle Human Rights Awards presented by the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

This year’s awards will go to Jim Anderson and Heather Craig-Oldsen.

Anderson has worked for over 50 years in private practice, inpatient adolescence programs, and taught Behavioral Science at the Siouxland Medical Foundation.

He retired in 2012 but is still very active on the board of the Warming Shelter, the Soup Kitchen, and Dismas House.

Heather Craig-Oldsen is being honored forr her work on the Memorial March to Honor Lost Children as well as the Department of Human Services.

She was a social work professional at Briar Cliff University for twelve years.

A private awards ceremony will be held at the Sioux City Public Museum on December 10th at 11:30 a.m. to honor them.