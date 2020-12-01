SIOUX CITY POLICE STANDOFF AT WEST 17TH & RUSTIN “Update”

A standoff between Sioux City Police and a 46-year-old man with a history of mental health issues ended with the man being taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance call between a man and a woman at 1808 Rustin shortly after 8am.

The woman left the house when police arrived, leaving the man in the house.

He was armed with a compound bow and launched arrows at officers.

At around 10:20 am police fired multiple rounds of a non-lethal chemical agent into the home and at 10:45 took the suspect into custody with only minor injuries.

Officers rendered aid to the man for self-inflicted lacerations and Sioux City Fire & Rescue transported him to MercyOne for medical treatment and evaluation.

No charges have been filed pending his medical treatment and his name is not being released at this time.

Updated 5:45pm by WG

