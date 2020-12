SIOUX CITY POLICE WILL UNVEIL THEIR NEW BODY CAMERAS THURSDAY THAT WILL BE WORN BY OFFICERS ON DUTY GOING FORWARD.

OFFICERS HAVE BEEN TESTING THE CAMERAS IN RECENT WEEKS AND A SYSTEM FOR STORING THE VIDEO AND INTEGRATING THE TECHNOLOGY HAS BEEN DEVELOPED.

POLICE REPRESENTATIVES AND MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE WILL DISCUSS THE NEW CAMERAS AND A DEMONSTRATION OF THE TECHNOLOGY WILL TAKE PLACE.