POLICE INVESTIGATE NEW HOMICIDE AT 2601 DOUGLAS STREET

Sioux City Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found about 4am Tuesday in an apartment at 2601 Douglas St.

Investigators say the victim appeared to have been deceased for a week and also appeared to have signs of blunt force trauma.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide and are waiting for an examination by the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

The apartment where the body was found appears to have been used by transients as a flop house.

The name of the deceased person is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

This incident does not appear to be connected to the Blackbird homicide that occurred on November 1st at the apartment complex.