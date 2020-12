METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 30TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 55 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. (10,386 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE EDGED UP TO 19.1%.

FOUR MEN DIED FROM COVID RELATED ILLNESS, BRINGING THE COUNTY’S COVID DEATH TOLL TO 130.

THERE ARE NOW 102 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 81 NEW POSITIVE CASES THROUGH THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY PERIOD FOR A 21.89% POSITIVITY RATE. (3223 TOTAL POSITIVE)

THE COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ITS 50TH COVID RELATED DEATH.

UNION COUNTY HAD 4 NEW CASES. (242 ACTIVE, 1252 TOTAL POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 16 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (2766 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 7 NEW CASES. (440 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 6 NEW CASES. (493 POSITIVE CASES)