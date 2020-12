FIRE DAMAGES NORTHSIDE HOME

FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A HOME ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE MONDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WAS SENT TO THE 3500 BLOCK OF GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD AROUND 1PM AND FOUND SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING FROM THE HOUSE WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

THERE WERE NO REPORTS OF INJURIES AT THE SCENE AND TWO ADULTS AND THREE CHILDREN WHO LIVE IN THE HOME WERE NOT THERE AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THE HOUSE SUSTAINED DAMAGE TO THE KITCHEN SIDE OF THE HOME AND ATTIC AND HAS BEEN RED TAGGED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Photos courtesy KMEG