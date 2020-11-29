SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOST VIRTUAL BOUNDARY MEETING MONDAY

The Sioux City Community School District will host an online meeting Monday evening to discuss possible changes to the current school boundaries for middle and high schools.

The District has hired a consultant, RSP & Associates, to evaluate and propose possible changes to the boundary process.

The School Board is seeking public input on that process.

RSP will explain the three options proposed for community consideration

Members of the public may access the 6pm meeting at the following link:

https://www.siouxcityschools.org/boundary-planning/

. View current boundary maps and new boundary map options online.

Residents may also provide feedback following the meeting by using the District’s online portal, ThoughtExchange until December 13th.

Access the ThoughtExchange portal.

If the School Board decides to alter any boundary areas, they would not go into effect until July 1st, 2021.

Current student assignments will not be affected by any changes.