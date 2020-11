METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 28 29

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 36 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY AND 112 ON SATURDAY. (10,331 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 19.0%.

THREE MORE PEOPLE HAVE DIED INCLUDING TWO OVER THE AGE OF 81 AND ONE PERSON BETWEEN THE AGE OF 61 AND 80.

THATS BRINGS THE COUNTY’S COVID DEATH TOLL TO 126.

96 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 31 NEW CASES. tHE COUNTY REPORTED TWO DEATHS TO BRING THEIR TOTAL TO 25. (241 ACTIVE, 1248 TOTAL POSITIVE )

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 51 NEW POSITIVE CASES AND ONE NEW DEATH. THAT MAKES 42 COVID FATALITIES. (2750 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 6 NEW CASES. (433 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 6 NEW CASES. (487 POSITIVE CASES)