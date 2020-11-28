SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CONVENIENCE STORE ROBBERY ATTEMPT

A Sioux City man is in custody after allegedly robbing a convenience store Saturday morning.

Sioux City Police say 24-year-old Franky M. Corral entered the Select Mart located at 623

14th Street shortly before 11am, threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded money.

The clerk retreated to a back room and the suspect fled the area in a vehicle without getting any cash.

Officers located the vehicle in the 900 block of 8th St around 2pm and found the suspect in a nearby apartment.

Corral was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with 1st degree Robbery and Going Armed with Intent.

The gun used was located in his vehicle.

Corral was treated at MercyOne for a self-inflected laceration before being taken to the Woodbury County Jail.

He is being held on $6000 bond.

