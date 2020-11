The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the male victim who died in the rollover of a motor home Thursday evening on county road L-12 near Remsen.

23-year old Jace William VanDenBerg of Ireton died in that accident.

Five other unidentified individuals were treated at local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and the Le Mars Police Department are continuing the investigation of the accident.