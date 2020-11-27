IOWA TOPS NEBRASKA AGAIN, 26-20

The Iowa Hawkeyes had to rally and then come up with a defensive stand down the stretch to defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday afternoon 26-20.

It’s Iowa’s 4th straight win overall and the sixth straight time they have beaten the Huskers.

It was another close game as Nebraska had driven to the Iowa 40 on their final possession, but fumbled the ball away and allowed Iowa to run out the clock.

The previous two meetings between the teams had Iowa win by a last second field goal.

Keith Duncan kicked 4 field goals for the Hawkeyes.

A fifth attempt hit the crossbar in the 4th quarter which led to Nebraska’s last drive to try and tie the game before fumbling.