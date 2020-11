FATAL MOTOR HOME CRASH NEAR REMSEN

ONE MAN WAS KILLED IN A MOTOR HOME CRASH THURSDAY NIGHT NEAR REMSEN.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS A 1998 MOTOR HOME WAS TRAVELING NORTH ON L-12 WHEN THE DRIVER FAILED TO NEGOTIATE A CURVE NEAR QUEST AVENUE.

THE VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD AND ROLLED SEVERAL TIMES. MULTIPLE PEOPLE WERE TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL AND ONE INDIVIDUAL WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY ONE IN SIOUX CITY.

A 23 YEAR OLD MAN WAS KILLED IN THE CRASH. NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.