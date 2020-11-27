COURT BATTLE BREWING OVER SOUTH DAKOTA MARIJUANA ISSUES

Backers of legal marijuana will respond to a lawsuit filed to stop adoption of “Amendment A” which was passed by South Dakota voters earlier this month.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller are the plaintiffs in the court challenge to the constitutionality of the amendment.

Drey Samuelson, spokesman for “South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” responded with a statement from their lawyers:

Samuelson says they believe the amendment is clear:

Samuelson says they disagree on the constitutional issue:

The lawsuit was filed in Hughes County court but eventually will be decided by the state Supreme Court.

Jerry Oster WNAX