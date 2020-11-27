185TH AIR GUARD RECEIVES OUTSTANDING UNIT AWARD

Sioux City’s 185th Iowa Air National Guard Air Refueling Wing has been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for their efforts during 2019.

This is the fourth year in a row the unit has earned this award.

Colonel Stephanie Samenus is the Vice Wing Commander of the unit and says the citation notes the unit’s high operations tempo that included thousands of flying hours, plus the recruiting and retention efforts that led to maintaining 100% manning in 2019:

During the 2019 evaluation period the 185th Medical Group’s humanitarian efforts were also highlighted.

Colonel Samenus was there in Puerto Rico where the 185th provided care to over 9000 people during a two week exercise:

During 2020, members of the 185th were part the natural disaster response where they assisted with debris cleanup operations in Cedar Rapids following the derecho wind storm.

Unit members were also active throughout the spring and summer months where they provided support for the TestIowa COVID-19 test initiative.