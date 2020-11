VICTIM OF NOVEMBER 1ST SHOOTING DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUNDS

The victim of a November 1st shooting has died from injuries he received in that incident.

Sioux City Police say 27-year-old Brian Henderson Jr. of Sioux City, passed away as a result of wounds he received in the shooting at 414 W 7th Street.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are still seeking additional information on the suspect of this murder or any additional witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 258-TIPS (8477).