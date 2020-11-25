NATIVE LEADERS SAY YOUNG ADULTS MUST LEAD BY EXAMPLE FOR THEIR CHILDREN

Members and supporters of Siouxland’s Native American community braved the cold to take part in the 18th Annual March to Honor Lost Children Wednesday.

The march, which began in War Eagle Park, is to raise awareness for displaced Native American children removed from their homes and placed into adoption.

Nate Big Fire of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska was one of the leaders who marched.

He says younger adult members of the tribes must step up to lead and set examples for their children:

Big Fire says the children are watching everything the adults do:

Some of the participants rode horses on part of the route.

Manape LeMere, one of the march organizers, spoke about developing a dialogue with local leaders:

The marchers made their way along a four mile route to the Rosecrance/Jackson Recovery Center on West 4th and eventually to the downtown area where they were handed out food at the Public Museum.