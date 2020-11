METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 25TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 49 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON WEDNESDAY, TOPPING THE TEN-THOUSAND MARK FOR TOTAL POSITIVE CASES IN THE COUNTY DURING THE PANDEMIC. (10,002 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 20.4%.

96 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 24 NEW POSITIVE CASES OUT OF 160 NEW TESTS. (3142 POSITIVE 15,666 NEGATIVE)

UNION COUNTY HAD 11 NEW CASES. (217 ACTIVE, 1194 TOTAL POSITIVE )

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 14 NEW POSITIVE CASES. THEY REPORTED THEIR 38TH COVID FATALITY (2627 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY ALSO HAD 14 NEW CASES. (415 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY ALSO REPORTED 14 NEW CASES. (464 POSITIVE CASES)