LOCAL 7 FIREFIGHTERS BRING HOLIDAY CHEER TO FIVE ORGANIZATIONS

Members of Sioux City’s Professional Firefighters Union Local 7 gave some holiday cheer to five local organizations Wednesday.

Union President Lenny Kraker and others presented $1000 checks to the Gospel Mission, The Food Bank of Siouxland, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Noah’s Hope and Support Siouxland Soldiers:

Kim Wilson accepted a check for the Community Action Agency:

The checks were presented at Fire Station 3 on 3rd Street.