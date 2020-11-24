THE FAMILY THANKSGIVING DINNER SHOULD BE CHEAPER THIS YEAR.

The annual Farm Bureau survey finds the cost of a typical Thanksgiving dinner for ten people has dropped by two dollars this year.

The Iowa Farm Bureau’s director of agriculture analytics and research, Sam Funk, says the drop in overall meal cost comes as turkey fell seven percent to around one-dollar, 21 cents per pound.

The other dishes include stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk.

Funk says the actual cost for the meal came in at 46-dollars, 90 cents.

He says the inflation-adjusted price was lower than we have had in a very long time.