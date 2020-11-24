NATIVE MARCH FOR LOST CHILDREN SET FOR WEDNESDAY

Native Americans in Sioux City will follow the tradition of honoring their children who’ve been placed into the non-Native foster care system on Wednesday.

The 18th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children will take place beginning at War Eagle’s Grave in the morning.

One of the organizers, Manape LaMere, says people will need to wear face masks and social distance during the march:

OC……..as possible” :12

A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Human Services says 58 Native American children throughout Iowa have been placed into foster care since March when the pandemic began.

More than half were placed with a relative or an adult known to the child.

LaMere says he wonders how the pandemic has affected these children as people cope with quarantine and their mental health.

OC………”are happening” :09

LaMere says they’ll stop four times during the march for prayers.

Normally people eat a meal together at the end of the march.

This year LaMere says food will be handed out to take home.

Katie Peikes, Iowa Public Radio