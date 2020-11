METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 24TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 82 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON TUESDAY. (9953 TOTAL)

DESPITE THAT, THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED A FULL POINT TO 21%.

ONE ADDITIONAL COVID RELATED DEATH WAS REPORTED, A WOMAN OVER THE AGE OF 81, TO BRING THE TOTAL TO 116 IN THE COUNTY.

91 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 9 NEW POSITIVE CASES OUT OF 109 NEW TESTS. (3118 POSITIVE 15530 NEGATIVE)

UNION COUNTY HAD 12 NEW CASES. (248 ACTIVE, 1183 TOTAL POSITIVE )

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 34 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (2613 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 10 NEW CASES. (401 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 22 NEW CASES. (450 POSITIVE CASES)