LONG TIME SIMPCO DIRECTOR SKIP MEISNER PASSES AWAY AT AGE 84.

The long time director of the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council known as SIMPCO has passed away after a long illness.

Donald “Skip Meisner” served as the SIMPCO executive director for over 36 years since its origination in 1965 until he retired in 2002.

The 84-year-old Meisner directed numerous community development transportation projects in the tri-state area, including the Sergeant Floyd Memorial Bridge, Big Sioux River Bridge replacement, and the Newcastle/Vermillion Missouri River Bridge.

Michelle Bostinelos, the current SIMPCO Director, says Meisner continued to share his wealth of knowledge with the agency after his retirement:

He also chaired several flood control projects and studies including the original Perry Creek Committee in the 1970’s and early 1980’s.

Bostinelos says he was also sharing that legacy with the agency:

He also had a demeanor that everybody liked:

Meisner also served on the Sioux City School Board from 1978-86.

He graduated from South Sioux City High School and Morningside College, plus earned a Masters Degree from the University of South Dakota and attended Northwestern University’s Traffic Engineering Institute.

Photos from Michelle Bostinelos