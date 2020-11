DAKOTA CITY FIRE DEPT. DEBUTS NEW TANKER TRUCKS

THE DAKOTA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS PUT TWO NEW FIRE TANKER TRUCKS INTO SERVICE.

FIRE CHIEF CLINT RASMUSSEN SAYS THE NEW TRUCKS REPLACE SOME THAT WERE OVER 20 YEARS OLD:

OC…….BAD WEATHER CONDITIONS. :19

THE NEW TRUCKS ALSO HAVE A GREATER WATER STORAGE CAPACITY:

OC…………….TO GET WATER. :18

THE DAKOTA CITY FIRE PERSONNEL HAVE BEGUN TRAINING ON THE NEW VEHICLES, AND RASMUSSEN SAYS HE HOPES TO ADD A FEW MORE VOLUNTEERS TO THE DEPARTMENT:

OC………..LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS. :20

RASMUSSEN HOPES TO GET 25 YEARS OF USE OUT OF THE NEW TRUCKS.

ONE OF THE OLD TRUCKS WILL MOVE TO JACKSON, NEBRASKA, WHICH WILL BE AN UPGRADE OVER WHAT THEY HAVE HAD.