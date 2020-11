YANNEY HONORED BY SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY IS HONORING A WELL KNOWN LOCAL BUSINESSWOMAN AS THEIR VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR.

CHARESE YANNEY OF GUARANTEE ROOFING AND SIDING HAS HELPED THE ORGANIZATION IN A VARIETY OF WAYS FOR SEVERAL YEARS:

YANNEY EVEN HELPED BUILD ONE OF THE HABITAT HOMES IN RIVERSIDE:

ANNE HOLMES OF HABITAT FOR HUMANITY PRESENTED YANNEY WITH AN ENGRAVED HAMMER FOR HELPING TO BUILD SEVEN HOUSES IN THE LAST EIGHT YEARS.

SHE IS ALSO HONORING YANNEY AS “MISS JANUARY” ON THE FIRST HABITAT CALENDAR:

HOLMES SAYS THE FUNDRAISER CALENDAR WILL BE AVAILABLE DECEMBER 14TH AT THE HABITAT OFFICES AND RE-STORE, ALONG WITH CENTRAL BANK AND AT THE ROCK SHOP IN THE HARD ROCK CASINO.