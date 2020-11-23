WOLD TO STEP DOWN AS HEAD OF UNITY POINT-ST. LUKE’S

The president and CEO of UnityPoint Health of Sioux City has announced he is stepping down from his position.

Lynn Wold’s resignation takes effect this Wednesday, November 25th.

Wold has led St. Luke’s-Unity Point for the past 18 years.

He was instrumental in physician alignment and the expansion of urgent care in Sioux City and opened the Sunnybrook facility in Morningside.

He also helped establish an inpatient acute rehab unit, launched Pierce Street Same Day Surgery and advanced cardiology services.

A national search for a new, permanent CEO will begin immediately.

In the meantime, Leah Glasgo, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge, will serve as interim CEO of UnityPoint – Sioux City.