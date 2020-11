WEEKEND METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 111 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY AND 110 ON SATURDAY. (9835 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 22.5%.

A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 41 AND 60 IS THE 111TH COVID RELATED DEATH IN THE COUNTY.

86 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 30 NEW CASES AND REPORTED THREE DEATHS TO BRING THEIR COVID RELATED DEATH TOTAL TO 23. (248 ACTIVE 1157 TOTAL POSITIVE )

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 57 NEW POSITIVE CASES AND REPORTED THEIR 37TH DEATH. (2571 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 28 NEW CASES. (390 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 7 NEW CASES AND ITS 10TH COVID RELATED DEATH. (427 POSITIVE CASES)