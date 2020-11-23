NORFOLK CITY COUNCIL PASSES MASK MANDATE

The city council of Norfolk, Nebraska has unanimously passed a mask mandate for their residents.

The council voted 7-0 in a special session to require individuals age 5 and older to wear facial coverings in Norfolk public places beginning three days from now through 11:59pm on February 16th.

That expiration date won over at least two council members to support the mandate, include Fred Wiebelhaus:

OC…….no way. :10

Many citizens spoke out against the mandate at the meeting, including Norfolk High School Senior Cash Luhr who lost his grandfather to Covid-19:

OC………and only me. :23

There are exceptions in the mandate including being seated at a bar, restaurant or at an arena to eat or drink; as well as seeking federal, state, or county services.

A medical or mental health condition or a disability are other exemptions.

Any individual in violation of the provisions of the mandate is subject to a $25 dollar fine for each violation.

Photo/audio courtesy KMEG