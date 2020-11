METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 23RD

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 36 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. (9871 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED A HALF POINT TO 22%.

FOUR MORE COVID RELATED DEATHS WERE REPORTED, ALL OVER AGE 61, TO BRING THE TOTAL TO 115 IN THE COUNTY.

91 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 56 NEW POSITIVE CASES OVER THE WEEKEND OUT OF 299 NEW TESTS. (3109 POSITIVE 15430 NEGATIVE)

UNION COUNTY HAD 14 NEW CASES. (260 ACTIVE, 1171 TOTAL POSITIVE )

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 8 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (2579 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 1 NEW CASE. (391 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 1 NEW CASE. (428 POSITIVE CASES)