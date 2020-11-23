HY-VEE REINSTATES RESERVED SHOPPING FOR AT RISK CUSTOMERS

Hy-Vee food stores have reinstated their reserved shopping hour for customers considered “high risk” in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout its eight-state region.

The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday.

It is dedicated for customers ages 60 and older, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes him or her more susceptible to serious illness.

All other customers are asked to respect that hour reserved for the at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to before or after the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour, Monday through Friday.