CITY COUNCIL MOVES TO RESTRICT PEDESTRIAN USE OF TRAFFIC MEDIANS

The city council of Sioux City has passed first reading of a new ordinance to limit pedestrian use of medians within certain city streets and highways.

Mayor Bob Scott says it’s a safety issue and not a panhandling issue for people who stand on busy highways and streets:

The ordinance will prohibit pedestrian use of medians on 18 local streets and highways with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour or higher and provide a penalty.

The ordinance also imposes a penalty upon motorists who fail to exercise due regard for persons in roadways.

For streets pedestrians are prohibited from standing, sitting or staying on a median for any purpose other than to cross the street unless the width of the top surface of the median, excluding the curbs, is at least six feet wide.

The council will do a second reading of the ordinance in two weeks.