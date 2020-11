ANNUAL DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY PARADE TO BE IN REVERSE

The annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade takes place Monday evening in Sioux City.

Grace Nordquist of Downtown Partners says this year it’s different.:



If you are one of the first to drive the route, you will get a special present:



You can then see Santa light the holiday tree at the Public Museum.

The “reverse parade” runs from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.