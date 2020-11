TWO SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN SUNDAY MORNING BURGLARY & ASSAULT

TWO SIOUX CITY MEN ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES RELATED TO A BURGLARY AND ASSAULT EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

POLICE FOUND TWO PEOPLE WHO WERE INJURED AND SAID THEY HAD BEEN ASSAULTED AT 1501 PIERCE STREET SHORTLY AFTER 3AM.

THE VICTIMS WERE TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL AND TREATED AND RELEASED.

THE VICTIMS KNEW THE SUSPECTS AND THE INVESTIGATION LED TO THE ARREST OF 35 YEAR OLD KEVIN HALL AND 34 YEAR OLD CORDAROLE COTA.

(COTA MUG SHOT)

EACH SUSPECT IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY AND FELONY ASSAULT.

THEY ARE BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10,000 BOND EACH.